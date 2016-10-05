(Adds natural gas flows, trader comments)
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 5 The Alliance natural gas
pipeline will shut down for seven days from Oct. 12 while new
sections of pipe are installed at two places in western Canada,
Alliance Pipeline LP said on Wednesday.
The work is being done to accommodate a new highway being
built in Regina, Saskatchewan, with pipe being replaced in each
of the two locations where the highway will cross the mainline.
Alliance spokesman Alan Roth said the temporary shutdown
will stop all deliveries of gas on the pipeline from British
Columbia and Alberta into the United States. Alliance moves gas
from western Canada to the U.S. Midwest.
Over the past 30-days Canada has exported about 1.7 billion
cubic feet per day of gas to the United States on the Alliance
pipeline, according to Reuters data.
Alliance Pipeline LP, which is sponsored by affiliates of
Enbridge Income Fund and Veresen Inc, said it
has worked with customers to minimize business impacts and
expects no material negative financial impact as a result of the
outage.
Gas traders said exports of Canadian gas to the United
States would likely move to other pipes, including Northern
Border and TransCanada, now that shippers have notice and ample
time to adjust.
Over the past 30-days, Canada has exported on average 7.9
bcfd of gas to the United States, according to Reuters data.
The Alliance Pipeline is one of the most important
liquids-rich natural gas conduits between Western Canada's
Montney region and the Chicago market hub.
Shippers include Seven Generations Energy and Crew
Energy Inc.
Alliance plans to remove natural gas from the affected
section of pipeline by flaring before the replacement work
begins.
(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Scott DiSavino in New
York; Editing by Frances Kerry and Grant McCool)