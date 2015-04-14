(Refiles to correct dateline, no changes to text)

April 14 Alliance Trust said it has accelerated the search for a new independent non-executive director, and will consider any candidates put forward by the its shareholders, as its battle with rebel investor Elliott Advisors nears a climax.

The British investment company, currently seeking to thwart Elliott's proposals to add three new independent directors to its board, said it had appointed Russell Reynolds to conduct "a broad, transparent and rigorous search" for a new non-executive.

The company said it had planned to refresh its board in the summer.

Elliott has questioned the trust's performance, costs and dividend policy, in a contentious row with Alliance that followed its call for a boardroom overhaul.

Alliance Trust last week urged its shareholders to vote against all resolutions at the annual general meeting on April 29.

The company reiterated its focus on generating real returns for shareholders over the medium to long term through both capital growth and the payment of dividends.

Total shareholder return for the first quarter ended March 31 was 6.9 percent, while the net asset value total return was 7.9 percent, the trust said. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru and Sinead Cruise in London, editing by Simon Jessop)