LONDON Jan 27 Alliance Trust will buy
back the 19.75 percent of its shares owned by U.S. activist
investor Elliott Management, the Scottish asset manager said on
Friday, following pressure from Elliott to improve the fund's
performance.
The repurchase requires approval by Alliance's independent
shareholders and would be done at a 4.75 percent discount,
Alliance Trust said in the statement.
Elliott increased its stake in Alliance Trust on Dec. 28,
stepping up the pressure on the fund which Elliott said needs a
shake-up to improve performance and close the gap between its
shares and the value of the assets it holds.
The activist fund forced Alliance Trust Chief Executive
Katherine Garrett-Cox, one of the City of London's most
high-profile women in business, to step down from the group's
board in October 2015.
Elliott, founded by billionaire Paul Singer, is unusual
among U.S. hedge funds in targeting foreign firms for its
activist campaigns, in which it buys shares in a company and
then agitates for changes to how the investee is run.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by Susan Thomas)