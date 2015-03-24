LONDON, March 24 Alliance Trust has
criticised investor interest group ShareSoc for throwing its
weight behind a boardroom overhaul proposed by activist group
Elliott Investors before smaller shareholders have seen details
of its defence.
Alliance, which runs one of the country's biggest investment
trusts, is at the centre of a tussle with leading shareholder
Elliott, a U.S. fund agitating for a change at boardroom level
to help improve the value of the firm.
"Alliance Trust is surprised that Share Soc has decided to
issue a statement before the Board has published its Circular to
all shareholders," the embattled British investment company said
in an emailed statement.
"The board reiterates its concern that Elliott's proposal of
adding three Non-Executive Directors to the Alliance Trust Board
is an attempt to pursue its own agenda and maintains its belief
that these directors cannot be judged to be independent."
ShareSoc, which represents individual investors who invest
in the UK stock markets, called on the Trust's shareholders to
vote in favour of the proposed directors unless the Trust put
forward stronger arguments to the contrary, in a statement
published earlier on Tuesday.
"Requisitioning resolutions is simple democracy upon which
shareholders can make their own minds up and the initial and
rapid response from Alliance has been less than temperate,"
ShareSoc Deputy Chairman Roger Lawson said.
Alliance Trust has recommended that shareholders vote
against Elliott's resolutions.
