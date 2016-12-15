* Plan to double pace of outperformance against global
benchmark
* Alliance Trust Investments sold to Liontrust for 30 mln
stg
* Fund managers will move to Liontrust, may be other job
losses
* Activist investor Elliott says strategy change "long
advocated"
By Pamela Barbaglia and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Dec 15 Scottish asset manager Alliance
Trust announced an overhaul of its strategy on
Thursday, including outsourcing its equity portfolio management
to a group of external investment managers, propelling its
shares to record highs.
The 128-year-old-trust announced the plan following a
six-month review, and said it aims to double its pace of
outperformance against a global equity benchmark index.
Alliance, one of Britain's largest investment trusts, faced
pressure last year from activist investor Elliott Advisors who
said it needed a shake-up given the fund's underperformance and
the gap between its shares and the value of the assets it holds.
Under the new strategy, Alliance, which has total assets of
about 3.6 billion pounds ($4.51 billion), will move from having
its internal team manage its equity investments to using eight
external managers that will each create a portfolio for the
trust of around 20 stocks. Equity investments make up 99 pct of
the firm's net assets.
The change in strategy will help Alliance in "providing the
shareholders with the return they are looking for," Deputy
Chairman Gregor Stewart told Reuters.
The in-house investment team, Alliance Trust Investments,
which focuses on sustainable investment strategies, will be sold
to Liontrust Asset Management for up to 30 million pounds.
In addition to the Alliance Trust assets, Alliance Trust
Investments manages 2.3 billion pounds of assets for external
clients.
The team's 17-18 fund managers will move to Liontrust but
there may be job losses among Alliance Trust Investments' staff
of around 50 in London and Edinburgh, Alliance Trust Chairman
Robert Smith told Reuters.
Shares in Alliance Trust were up 2.5 percent at 611 pence at
1306 GMT, one of the top performers in the FTSE 250 index
.
A spokeswoman for Elliott, Alliance Trust's largest
shareholder with a 17 percent stake, said the move to external
asset managers was "an outcome we have long advocated".
However, JPMorgan analysts cut their recommendation to
neutral from overweight, citing disappointment with the lack of
a tender offer to provide Elliott with an exit from the stock.
Elliott forced Alliance Trust Chief Executive Katherine
Garrett-Cox, one of the City of London's most high-profile women
in business, to step down from the group's board in October
2015. She also stood down as head of Alliance Trust Investments
in March.
In June the trust received an informal merger approach from
RIT Capital Partners, the investment trust of financier Jacob
Rothschild, which later walked away from the negotiating table
saying a deal would not be in the best interests of its
investors.
($1 = 0.7980 pounds)
