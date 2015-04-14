LONDON, April 14 Alliance Trust
investors should back a plan to install three new non-executive
directors on the board put forward by activist investor Elliott
Advisors, a leading shareholder vote advisory group said on
Tuesday.
Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Ltd (PIRC) said
Elliott, Alliance Trust's biggest shareholder with a 12 percent
stake, had hired an independent research firm to find
appropriate candidates for the benefit of all investors.
"It is considered that increased independent representation
is a valuable safeguard against group-think and that sufficient
assurance has been provided on the independence and calibre of
the candidates to merit their election," PIRC said in a
statement.
Elliott has proposed Anthony Brooke, a former executive in
financial services, including at S.G. Warburg; Peter Chambers,
former CEO of Legal & General Investment Management; and Rory
Macnamara, a former senior corporate finance professional,
including at Morgan Grenfell.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Sinead Cruise, editing by Matt
Scuffham)