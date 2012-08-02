LONDON Aug 2 Alliance Trust, one of Britain's largest investment trusts, has signed a deal to acquire a portfolio of "socially responsible" funds from insurance group Aviva as it moves ahead with an overhaul of its businesses.

Alliance Trust said on Thursday its Alliance Trust Investments unit will pay 1 million pounds to take on 1.2 billion pounds of assets in Aviva Investors Sustainable and Responsible Investment Funds that will transfer early next year.

Five members of the Aviva investment team will transfer to Alliance Trust, the company said in a statement.

Katherine Garrett-Cox, chief executive of Alliance Trust, called the deal "transformational" and at a price that is "fairly modest in the grander scheme of things."

"It injects 1.2 billion of assets under our umbrella... It's a significant addition to funds under management," she told Reuters in an interview.

Alliance Trust last month kicked off a restructuring of its portfolio management, consolidating regionally focused funds into a global portfolio.

It is also seeking to halve the number of stocks in its portfolio to around 100, moving towards a 'conviction' investment style in which fund managers take bigger stakes in fewer companies.

Garrett-Cox said the company is now "a good way" through the process.

"Markets permitting we're very much in train," she said.

At its annual meeting earlier this year Alliance Trust saw off a proposal tabled by an activist shareholder, hedge fund Lacey Partners which has sought to shake up performance, to outsource management of its assets.

In its half year report on Thursday, Alliance Trust said the increase in net asset value for the six months to June 30 was 5.5 percent per share, "broadly in line with the sector average," and leaving it ranked 13 out of 33 funds in its peer group.

Total shareholder return was 4.2 percent over the period.

Garrett-Cox said the world economy remains challenging to investors but the fund's performance had benefited from the decision to reduce exposure markedly to Europe in the last six months.

"The world is a very uncertain place, but we are very comfortable with our strategy... We want to grow our business but we most of all want to deliver strong return to our shareholders," she said.