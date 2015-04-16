LONDON, April 16 Shareholder advisory group
Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) has weighed into
the debate about governance at Alliance Trust by
backing a board overhaul plan proposed by activist shareholder
Elliott Advisors.
Alliance Trust, one of the oldest investment companies in
Britain, is seeking to marshall its large 'mom and pop' investor
base to fight off Elliott's plan to elect three new
non-executive directors at its annual general meeting on April
29.
In a statement on Thursday, U.S.-based ISS said Alliance
Trust had underperformed over long periods of time and that no
substantial actions had been taken over the last three years to
fix the problem.
The main issue, it said, was the complexity of the firm's
structure, which brought with it a high fixed cost base, and
elevated management pay - issues which had been raised in a
previous activist attack on the firm in 2010-2011.
"Either the board has failed to challenge the status quo, or
failed to adequately explain why the status quo is preferable.
In either event, it seems clear that change is warranted at
Alliance," ISS said in the statement.
On Tuesday, ISS' British peer PIRC, or Pensions & Investment
Research Consultants Ltd, issued a similar note to investors,
calling increased shareholder representation a "valuable
safeguard against group-think" at the company.
Elliott has proposed Anthony Brooke, a former executive in
financial services, including at S.G. Warburg; Peter Chambers,
former CEO of Legal & General Investment Management; and Rory
Macnamara, a former senior corporate finance professional,
including at Morgan Grenfell.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)