* Alliance says Laxey plan short-termist
* Laxey plan to outsource fund management
* Alliance says resolutions waste resources
LONDON, April 3 Alliance Trust, one of
Britain's biggest investment trusts, has hit back at rebel
investor Laxey Partners, dismissing the hedge fund's demand it
consider outsourcing the management of its assets as a
short-term and self-interested exercise which wastes money.
Last month Laxey, which has waged a campaign dating back to
2010 to try and boost shareholder value at the trust, put
forward a resolution to fellow shareholders demanding the
investment trust consider bringing in outside fund managers.
In its response to shareholders, Alliance said on Tuesday
Laxey's proposals would make it harder to align the interests of
shareholders and investment managers, and that it was already
committed to improving shareholder value.
"We are disappointed that Laxey has requisitioned the board
again, having been convincingly defeated last year. This
persistent requisitioning wastes shareholders' money and
demonstrates Laxey's short-term attitude to its investment,"
Chairman Karin Forseke said in a statement.
Dundee, Scotland-based Alliance said the combined costs of
the two shareholder resolutions will exceed 2.5 million pounds.
Isle of Man-based Laxey's campaign has targeted the discount
to net asset value (NAV) at which Alliance's shares trade,
demanding the trust close that gap through improved investment
performance, share buybacks and bigger dividend payments.
Last year Alliance defeated a controversial shareholder
resolution pushed by the hedge fund to set up an automatic
buyback policy, which would have been triggered when a discount
of its shares to NAV fell below 10 percent.
Alliance has since spent some 250 million pounds buying back
67.7 million shares - equating to more than 10 percent of its
stock - to try and narrow the gap, marking a sea-change in
Alliance's historical approach to buybacks.
At Dec. 31, Alliance had narrowed the discount to 15.5
percent from 17.1 percent 11-months earlier.
Alliance's annual general meeting will take place on April
27.