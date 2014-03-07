LONDON, March 7 Dundee based investment manager
Alliance Trust has started setting up companies
registered in England ahead of an independence referendum in
Scotland.
In a statement on Friday, the company said it had taken the
step as a precaution amid uncertainty over tax, financial
regulation and what currency an independent Scotland would use.
"The referendum in September is creating uncertainty for our
customers and our business, which we have a responsibility to
address," Katherine Garrett-Cox, Chief Executive of Alliance
Trust PLC, said.
"We have started work to establish additional companies
registered in England, in order to provide operational
flexibility."