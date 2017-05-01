BOSTON May 1 Asset manager AllianceBernstein
on Monday fired longtime leader Peter Kraus and replaced
him with a new chief executive and a new chairman, but offered
little explanation for the unexpected change.
The firm, majority-owned by France's AXA SA, named
JPMorgan Asset Management executive Seth Bernstein as its new
CEO and Robert Zoellick, previously president of the World Bank
and a former Goldman Sachs executive, as chairman.
Kraus, who held the CEO and chairman titles since 2008, was
"terminated" from his job as CEO, according to a securities
filing.
AllianceBernstein, with $497.9 billion in assets under
management at the end of March, gave no hint of changes in the
works when it reported earnings on Thursday.
A spokesman declined to comment on the reason for the
changes. AllianceBernstein shares fell 2.4 percent to $22.35.
Kraus took over as CEO and chairman in 2008, just as the
financial crisis gripped Wall Street. He helped shepherd the
firm in the difficult years after the crisis, but it has not
fully recovered.
AllianceBernstein's assets of $497.9 billion are well below
the $800.4 billion it managed at the end of 2007. It is now
dwarfed by companies with a stronger lineup of passive
investment products such as BlackRock Inc, which ran $5.4
trillion at the end of March.
On a conference call on Monday morning, AXA Board Chairman
Denis Duverne thanked Kraus for his service as CEO.
"After eight years, we decided it was time to put in new
leadership," Duverne said during the call. Analysts pushed for
more detail on the abrupt leadership change, but Duverne
declined to say what, if anything, was lacking during Kraus'
watch.
Kraus had given no indication of changes ahead. On a
conference call after the company's earnings last week, he said:
"We've focused for years on rebuilding our presence and
regaining relevance with retail clients and are finally where we
need to be with the breadth and performance of our offerings."
The filing also said that on Friday, an AXA unit removed
nine directors from the AllianceBernstein board, including
Kraus, and the next day named replacements to fill most of the
seats on the board, which now has eight members.
Kraus has entered into a "cooperation agreement" with
AllianceBernstein, under which he is entitled to termination
benefits and salary, according to the filing.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber and Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Bill
Rigby)