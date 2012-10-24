Oct 24 U.S. asset manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP said on Wednesday that third-quarter net revenue rose 10 percent as outflows from its investment products slowed considerably from year-ago levels.

AllianceBernstein's net revenue was $708 million, compared with $642 million in the year-ago period. The company's operating loss in the quarter was $56 million, mainly because of a previously announced real estate charge, compared with an operating profit of $78 million in the year-ago quarter.