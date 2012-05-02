* Best retail sales quarter since 2007

* Fees from institutional clients drop sharply

* Earnings per unit beat analysts' expectations

* Shares up 1.9 percent

May 2 Asset manager AllianceBernstein LP said first-quarter net revenue dropped 10 percent as customers pulled more money out of stock funds and accounts that target undervalued companies.

The company said it had total net outflows of $12.1 billion in the quarter, the lowest since the second quarter of 2010. That was better than what some analysts had expected, lifting AllianceBernstein shares 1.9 percent to $14.30 while the stocks of other asset managers showed 1 percent to 3 percent declines in Wednesday trading.

Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim said AllianceBernstein's results were solid, particularly its outflow figure, which was less than the $15 billion he and others had expected.

"It seems like they're making progress in terms of the turnaround story," Kim said.

AllianceBernstein, controlled by French insurance giant Axa SA, said net revenue had fallen to $682 million from $755 million a year earlier.

Net income was 26 cents per unit, beating analysts' average estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating income fell 27 percent to $101.2 million. The company suffered because of lower asset management fees and lower fees for its Bernstein research services.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Kraus said Asia remained the company's strongest market, contributing to a $12.9 billion increase in gross sales of stock and bond investments to retail investors.

The retail segment posted net inflows of $2.3 billion in the quarter, bringing its total assets under management to $124.2 billion, a 10 percent gain over the fourth quarter.

"This is our best retail sales quarter since the second quarter of 2007, when sales were $13.6 billion," Kraus said on a conference call with analysts and investors.

Still, AllianceBernstein said it was hurt by AXA's sales of its Canadian and Australian businesses in 2011. Those sales accounted for $5.8 billion, or about half, of its total outflows in the first quarter.

Most of that lost business involved institutional investors. As a result, year-over-year base fees from that client segment declined 32 percent to $117 million.

Companywide assets under management at the end of March totaled $419 billion, down 12 percent from a year earlier but up 3 percent from the end of the preceding quarter.

Outflows in the quarter were offset by $25.3 billion in market appreciation.

AllianceBernstein continues to experience disruptions within its value investment strategies, even though stock performance has improved.

About $8.8 billion in client redemptions and terminations in value stock funds and accounts offset sales of $2.1 billion in the first quarter. Offsetting those outflows were $9.8 billion in investment performance improvement.