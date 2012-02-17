Feb 17 Asset manager AllianceBernstein LP said on Friday that it had cut about 90 jobs this week, including those of analysts, portfolio managers and distribution workers.

Controlled by French insurer AXA, AllianceBernstein also will consolidate or close some of its smaller funds, company spokesman John Meyers said.

AllianceBernstein reported it had 3,764 employees at the end of 2011, down from 4,256 at the end of 2010.