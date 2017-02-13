BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Asset manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP appointed Lynn Mah senior vice president and head of EMEA marketing.
Mah, who will be based in London, joins from GAM, an asset management firm, where she most recently was head of global sales marketing. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.