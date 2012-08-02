BRIEF-CIFI holdings group says Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with Swift prosper and wang on properties
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
Aug 2 AllianceBernstein Holding LP disclosed on Thursday that it is losing $5 billion in assets under management after giant mutual fund operator Vanguard Group fired the company as the adviser on three funds.
AllianceBernstein, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said the loss of business will not have a material effect on its overall revenue and operating income. Vanguard terminated the contracts in July.
AllianceBernstein's assets under management totaled $407.3 billion at the end of June. That's down from $419 billion three months before as the company was hurt by net outflows of $2.8 billion and a $9 billion decline in investment performance.
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022