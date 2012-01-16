* Q3 group revenue up 14.1 pct
* 5 weeks to Dec. 31 Boots UK like-for-like revenue up 4.1
pct
* Q3 lfl pharmaceutical wholesale sales up 1.6 pct
LONDON, Jan 16 Alliance Boots,
owner of Europe's biggest pharmacy chain, forecast double digit
trading profit growth for the 2011-12 year after performing
strongly over the Christmas quarter.
The privately-owned firm said group revenue in the three
months to Dec. 31, its fiscal third quarter, increased 14.1
percent year-on-year on both an actual and constant currency
basis.
"This performance again demonstrates the ability of our
group to continue to grow, despite the regulatory and consumer
spending challenges facing our sector," said Executive Chairman
Stefano Pessina.
Alliance Boots said Boots UK posted a 4.1 percent rise in
revenue in stores open over a year over the five weeks to Dec.
31.
It said third quarter revenue at its pharmaceutical
wholesale division rose 21.3 percent, reflecting the acquisition
of ANZAG just over a year ago. Like-for-like revenue increased
1.6 percent.
"Looking to 2012, we expect the economic environment to
remain tough," added Pessina.
Alliance Boots was taken private for 11 billion pounds in
2007 by KKR and Pessina in what at the time was Europe's biggest
leveraged buyout.