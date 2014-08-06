UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Aug 6 Alliance Boots Holdings Ltd :
* Walgreens and Alliance Boots step 2 update
* Combined enterprise will be named Walgreens Boots Alliance and headquartered in Chicago area
* Boots will continue to be headquartered in Nottingham and current support offices of Alliance healthcare will remain across Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ABN.UL WAG.N]
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far