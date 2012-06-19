June 19 Alliance Data Systems Corp said it agreed to acquire Bon-Ton Stores Inc's private-label credit card portfolio worth $475 million.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Alliance Data, which provides private-label credit card services to retailers, said the acquired portfolio carried only a modest level of delinquencies.

The company does not expect the deal to add to its earnings in 2012.

Alliance Data will also manage the retailer's private-label credit card program.