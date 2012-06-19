EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
June 19 Alliance Data Systems Corp said it agreed to acquire Bon-Ton Stores Inc's private-label credit card portfolio worth $475 million.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Alliance Data, which provides private-label credit card services to retailers, said the acquired portfolio carried only a modest level of delinquencies.
The company does not expect the deal to add to its earnings in 2012.
Alliance Data will also manage the retailer's private-label credit card program.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has