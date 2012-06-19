June 19 Alliance Data Systems Corp said it would buy $475 million worth of private label credit card accounts from department store operator Bon-Ton Stores Inc .

Shares of Alliance Data rose 1 percent in early trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Bon-Ton shares were up 5 percent on the Nasdaq.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Alliance Data said in a statement.

Alliance Data, which provides private label credit card services to retailers, said the acquired portfolio carried only a modest level of delinquencies.

The company, which will also manage the retailer's private label credit card program, said the deal would not add to its earnings in 2012.