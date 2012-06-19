June 19 Alliance Data Systems Corp said
it would buy $475 million worth of private label credit card
accounts from department store operator Bon-Ton Stores Inc
.
Shares of Alliance Data rose 1 percent in early trading on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Bon-Ton shares were up 5
percent on the Nasdaq.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Alliance
Data said in a statement.
Alliance Data, which provides private label credit card
services to retailers, said the acquired portfolio carried only
a modest level of delinquencies.
The company, which will also manage the retailer's private
label credit card program, said the deal would not add to its
earnings in 2012.