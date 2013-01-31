(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show that the company's
net income rose 27 pct, not 21 pct)
Jan 31 Alliance Data Systems Corp's
quarterly profit rose 27 percent, helped by higher sales in its
private label credit card services business.
Net income rose to $84 million, or $1.27 per share, in the
fourth quarter from $66 million, or $1.12 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.84 per share.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $972 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.80 per share
on revenue of $943.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)