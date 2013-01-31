(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show that the company's net income rose 27 pct, not 21 pct)

Jan 31 Alliance Data Systems Corp's quarterly profit rose 27 percent, helped by higher sales in its private label credit card services business.

Net income rose to $84 million, or $1.27 per share, in the fourth quarter from $66 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.84 per share.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $972 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.80 per share on revenue of $943.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)