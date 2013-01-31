* 4th-quarter core earnings $1.84/share vs est $1.80
* 4th-quarter revenue $972 mln vs est $943.9 mln
* Sees 2013 core earnings $9.65/share
Jan 31 Alliance Data Systems Corp's
quarterly profit beat estimates, helped by higher sales in its
private-label credit card business, and the company raised its
2013 earnings forecast.
"In a stagnant market, our portfolio of credit card
receivables ended the year up over 30 percent, which sets the
stage for a robust 2013," Chief Executive Ed Heffernan said in a
statement.
The company, which provides private-label credit card
services to retailers, expects full-year core earnings of $9.65
per share on revenue of $4.2 billion.
It had forecast earnings of $9.50 on revenue of $3.9
billion.
Alliance Data's fourth-quarter profit rose to $84 million,
or $1.27 per share, from $66 million, or $1.12 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.84 per share.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $972 million, boosted by a 23
percent rise in the private-label credit card business.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.80 per share
on revenue of $943.9 million.
Alliance Data shares, which have risen 6 percent this month,
closed at $153.45 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
They touched an all-time high of $158.78 last week.