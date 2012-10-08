Oct 8 NBT Bancorp Inc said it agreed to
buy Alliance Financial Corporation in a deal valued at
about $233.4 million to expand its footprint in New York.
The deal is valued at $48.24 per share -- a 22 percent
premium to the stock's Friday close.
Alliance shareholders will receive 2.1779 common shares of
NBT for each Alliance share they own.
NBT, which had assets of $6 billion as of June 30, will get
an additional $1.4 billion in assets through the deal. This
includes $890 million in net loans held for investment, and $1.1
billion in deposits.
NBT shares closed at $22.15, while those of Alliance closed
at $39.41 on Friday on the Nasdaq.