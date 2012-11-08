* Adjusted Q3 EPS C$0.20 vs expected C$0.31
* Revenue up 10 pct
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 8 Alliance Grain Traders
Inc, one of the world's biggest traders of legume
crops, reported lower quarterly profit on Thursday, even as it
said problems for its customers accessing credit were beginning
to ease.
Adjusted net earnings for the third quarter ended Sept. 30
fell to C$4 million ($4 million), or 20 Canadian cents per
share, from C$10.5 million, or 53 Canadian cents, a year ago.
Revenue for the Regina, Saskatchewan-based company rose 10
percent to C$210 million.
Analysts had on average expected Alliance Grain to earn 31
Canadian cents a share on sales of C$215.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Alliance is a processor and exporter of lentils, peas, beans
and chickpeas with plants in Western Canada, the United States,
Turkey, Australia, China and South Africa.