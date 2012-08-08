WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 8 Alliance Grain Traders
Inc, one of the world's biggest traders of legume
crops, reported a return to second-quarter profit on Wednesday,
and said it saw signs of restored demand.
Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30 ros e to C$ 1.7
million ($1 .7 million) , or 8 Canadian cents a share, from a net
loss of C$ 3. 9 m illion, or 20 C anadian cents, a year e arlier.
Revenue for the Regina, Saskatchewan-based company rose 19
percent to C$2 01.8 million.
Analysts had on average expected Alliance Grain to earn 9
Canadian cents a share on sales of C $190 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.