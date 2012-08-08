* Company sees rise in value of foods containing protein
* Company returns to profit in second quarter
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 8 The devastating hot,
dry conditions that have scorched U.S. corn and soybean crops
have largely missed North American legume-growing areas,
Alliance Grain Traders Inc said on Wednesday.
Softening demand, due to a lack of available credit among
importers of legume crops such as lentils, chickpeas and peas,
hurt Alliance's earnings earlier this year, but crop problems
have now helped stimulate demand, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib
said.
"This year, our North American crops look very positive, as
we have been relatively unaffected by the drought conditions,"
he said. "Pulse and staple foods markets appear to be signaling
towards a gradual and steady recovery."
The drought's impact on U.S. crops, as well as diminished
farm prospects in India due to lower rainfall than usual, look
to raise the average cost of protein sources globally, the
company said. Legume crops are high in protein.
Alliance, one of the world's biggest legume traders and
processors, reported a return to second-quarter profit on
Wednesday.
Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30 rose to C$1.7
million ($1.7 million), or 8 Canadian cents a share, from a net
loss of C$3.9 million, or 20 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue for the Regina, Saskatchewan-based company rose 19
percent to C$201.8 million.
Analysts had on average expected Alliance Grain to earn 9
Canadian cents a share on sales of C$190 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.