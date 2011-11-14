Nov 14 Alliance Grain Traders Inc posted a massive rise in quarterly adjusted earnings, as the staple food and pulse processor took advantage of increased crop supply, and said it expects the positive export trends to continue into next year.

Adjusted net income rose to C$10.5 million ($10.3 million), or 53 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$450,000, or 2 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Third-quarter sales rose 38 percent to C$190.6 million.

Analysts expected the company to earn 35 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$168.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Demand fundamentals remain strong for our staple food products," Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at C$21.39 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.017 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)