By TJ Strydom
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 South Africa's No. 3
private hospital firm Life Healthcare will acquire 95
percent of Britain's Alliance Medical, it said on Wednesday, but
its shares fell sharply over its plans for a rights issue.
Seeking growth outside its home market, Life Healthcare will
spend up to 10.4 billion rand ($727 million) in cash for the
controlling stake in unlisted Alliance Medical, which also
operates in Italy and Ireland.
South African private healthcare providers, which also
include Mediclinic International and Netcare,
are in a race to expand by making acquisitions in more developed
markets as an anti-trust inquiry has constrained growth at home.
"In addition to investing in a growing developed market, the
acquisition provides Life Healthcare an opportunity to diversify
into attractive new geographies with a strong basket of
currencies," the firm said in a statement.
Life Healthcare, which in September told Reuters it planned
to pay up to $1 billion on a European acquisition.
The firm said it will buy Alliance Medical -- a provider of
molecular and diagnostic imaging services -- through a temporary
loan from Barclays Plc and South Africa's Rand
Merchant Bank.
Life Healthcare would then undertake a rights issue at a
later date to refinance the loan, it said.
Its stock fell as much as 6.7 percent, before recovering to
trade 2.1 percent weaker at 32.69 rand by 1304 GMT. The bourse's
All-share index was up 0.9 percent.
"The shares are down purely because they have to raise some
capital to fund it, and they seem to be paying quite a hefty
multiple for it," said 36ONE Asset Management portfolio manager
Evan Walker.
The Johannesburg-based company said it will pay an initial
cash amount of 553 million pounds ($687 million) and a deferred
amount of up to 40 million pounds depending on Alliance's
financial performance in the year to end-March.
Alliance Medical's management will hold the 5 percent stake
not acquired by Life Healthcare.
The entry into diagnostics is a natural part of its growth
and diversification strategy, said Life Healthcare, which has
over the past few years expanded into mental health, physical
rehabilitation, renal dialysis and oncology.
($1 = 14.3102 rand)
($1 = 0.8055 pounds)
(Editing by James Macharia)