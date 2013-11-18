BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Alliance One International Inc : * Announces new chief financial officer * Says robert sheets, executive vice president - chief financial officer and
chief administrative officer, will be retiring * Says robert sheets is relinquishing his role as chief financial officer
effective December 31, 2013 * Joel thomas is being promoted to the role of executive vice president - CFO,
effective January 1, 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: