BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
LONDON Jan 15 Alliance Pharma PLC : * Turnover for 2012 is expected to be 44.9 million pounds (2011: £46.0M) * Expected gross margin rate means pre-tax profits set to be slightly ahead of
market expectations
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share