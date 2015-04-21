LONDON, April 21 Tilney Bestinvest, an
investment advisory firm managing the voting interests of many
'mom and pop' shareholders in Alliance Trust, has said
it will back activist Elliott Advisors in its campaign for a
revamp of the trust's board.
Elliott, which has criticised the performance and governance
of the 127-year-old British investment trust, has called a
shareholder vote on the appointment of three new independent
directors on April 29.
Alliance has urged investors to vote down Elliott's plans,
citing fears that the nominees would not be truly independent.
It has also accelerated its own search for a new non-executive
director to join the board.
"After due diligence and consideration of the issues raised
by both the Board and Elliott Advisors, we have concluded that
the three proposed directors are independent and that they will
bring additional expertise to the Board of Alliance Trust to the
benefit of shareholders," Tilney Bestinvest Managing Director
Jason Hollands said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Elliott has proposed the election of three financial
services and investment industry veterans, Anthony Brooke, Peter
Chambers and Rory MacNamara.
Alliance Trust is 65-percent owned by private investors.
Tilney Bestinvest has a mandate to vote on behalf of investors
holding around 1 percent of Alliance shares. Elliott owns a 12
percent stake in the company.
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Mark Potter)