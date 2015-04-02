BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 2 British investment firm Alliance Trust defended its performance and operating costs on Thursday, in response to accusations made by rebel shareholder Elliott Advisors in an increasingly hostile war of words.
Elliott, the largest shareholder at Alliance Trust, is seeking a boardroom shake-up and said on Tuesday Alliance had underperformed its sector peers and its running costs were higher than had been reported.
Alliance Trust said its performance to March 24 on two relevant measures ranked in the top half of its peer group for the majority of the time periods most commonly referred to by investment professionals.
It added: "We believe that the company provides a high level of transparency over its cost base and refute Elliott's allegation that the true cost to shareholders is higher than reported." (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.