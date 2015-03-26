By Nishant Kumar
LONDON, March 26 Alliance Trust invoked
Elliott Advisors' track record on Thursday, asking shareholders
to reject the activist investor's call for a boardroom overhaul
and saying the fund was trying to engineer an exit from the
investment trust.
Alliance runs one of Britain's oldest investment trusts and
is engaged in a tussle with its largest individual shareholder
Elliott, aiming to prevent the hedge fund from appointing three
directors to its board.
In a campaign started earlier this month, Elliott raised
concerns over corporate governance at Alliance Trust and sought
support from fellow investors for a boardroom change to help
improve the value of the firm.
"The directors proposed by Elliott, who have been identified
on its instruction, cannot be considered to be independent,"
Alliance Trust Chairman Karin Forseke said in a circular sent to
shareholders on Thursday.
"We believe their addition to the board would allow Elliott
to pursue its own agenda and engineer a quick exit from its
shareholding," she added.
The circular, which comes after at least six statements from
the two parties last week, told shareholders that Elliott
regularly sought to influence and alter the strategic direction
its targets through public and disruptive campaigns.
An email to an Elliott spokesman remained unanswered.
The investor has in the past agitated against companies
including Actelion, Telecom Italia and Hess
. It also remains Argentina's main hold-out creditor.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Holmes)