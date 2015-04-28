* Agrees to appoint two of three directors proposed by
Elliott
* Elliott to suspend agitation until after the 2016 AGM
* Compromise to put pressure on trust's CEO to fix
performance
(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Sinead Cruise and Nishant Kumar
LONDON, April 28 Alliance Trust has agreed to
revamp its embattled board by appointing two of the three
directors pushed by Elliott Advisors, handing a partial win to
the activist just hours before other investors were due to vote
on the shake-up.
The last-minute compromise marks the end of one of the
highest-profile shareholder rebellions against a British company
and sets the stage for further change at the 127-year old
company led by Katherine Garrett-Cox.
Elliott had called a vote to add Anthony Brooke, Rory
Macnamara and Peter Chambers, the former CEO of Legal & General
Investment Management, to refresh the seven-strong Alliance
board on March 16, citing concerns that the trust's management
had run out of ideas to boost shareholder returns.
"Having considered this feedback we have worked with Elliott
to find a compromise which we believe is in the best interests
of all our shareholders," Alliance Chairwoman Karin Forseke said
in a statement that welcomed Brooke and Macnamara to her board.
Forseke told Reuters last week that the board recognised its
responsibility to "challenge all elements" of the company's
business, and said it would reflect on feedback from
shareholders.
Elliott's campaign to overhaul the trust's board, which won
wide support from shareholders and advisory firms, morphed into
a debate around the company's governance, executive pay and the
possible merits of outsourcing management of Alliance's
diversified portfolio of assets.
Alliance rejected Elliott's criticisms in a series of
statements and video appeals that questioned the activist's
long-term intentions and the independence of its nominees but
moved to appease the investor in talks led by Forseke on Monday.
"This is a sure sign that having seen the scale of proxy
votes from shareholders mounting up in favour of a shakeup, the
Board has rightly determined compromise is better than a very
public defeat," said Jason Hollands, managing director of Tilney
Bestinvest, which planned to vote its clients' shares in favour
of Elliott's proposals.
"The status quo is clearly no longer an option but the first
vital step is for a de-escalation of tensions after the war of
words of recent weeks," he added.
PRESSURE
Investors and analysts said the compromise would increase
pressure on Garrett-Cox to address the trust's underperformance
and the gap between its share price and the value of the assets
it holds, a long pending demand by investors that has led to
three shareholder revolts since 2011.
The trust's shares have lagged rivals such as Scottish
Mortgage and F&C Investment Trust over both five and ten year
periods and traded at 12.3 percent discount to their net asset
value as at April 27, more than twice that of average peers,
data from trade body AIC showed.
Elliott has agreed to suspend any plans to agitate against
the board or management of Alliance publicly until after the
2016 annual general meeting, giving a respite to the firm to
improve performance.
"The key question now is whether the changes the trust has
put in place will deliver outperformance for investors, and on
that point we will have to wait and see," said Laith Khalaf,
senior analyst at investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown.
Shareholders had favoured the trust's management in two
similar campaigns by hedge fund Laxey Partners in 2011 and 2012.
Nearly 80 percent of the shareholders voted against Laxey's
resolution to consider outsourcing the management of its assets
in 2012. A year earlier, over 65 percent voted against Laxey's
resolution to set up an automatic share buyback policy.
Elliott is the largest individual shareholder of the trust
with a 12 percent stake but 'mom and pop' investors, who hold 65
percent of its shares, have the greatest say in who they want to
run the Dundee-based firm.
"I think Alliance might have scraped through, but the very
fact that the resolution was raised showed that some change was
needed. That would have been true, whatever the result of the
vote," said Richard Marwood, senior investment manager at Axa
Investment Managers, one of the trust's 10 largest investors.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Carolyn Cohn and Louise
Heavens)