LONDON Nov 27 Karin Forseke, chairwoman of
embattled investment firm Alliance Trust, said on
Friday she was stepping down from her role on January 1, as the
company implements a major overhaul following pressure from
activist investor Elliott Advisors.
It follows an announcement in October that the Trust would
implement "significant changes" to deliver better performance.
"We are making good progress implementing changes announced
in October to accelerate our long-term strategy and we expect
the new governance structure to be in place in early 2016,"
Forseke said in a statement.
Katherine Garrett-Cox, chief executive of the trust, and one
of the City of London's most high profile female CEOs, said last
month she was resigning her position on the trust's board to
focus on tackling the firm's underperformance, in the aftermath
of the bitter spat with its top shareholder Elliott.
