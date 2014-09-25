Sept 25 Scotland-based investment manager Alliance Trust Plc said it appointed Peter Michaelis as head of equities.

Michaelis replaces Ilario di Bon, who stepped down to pursue other opportunities, Alliance Trust said.

Michaelis will lead an equity investment team under the direction of Chief Executive Katherine Garrett-Cox, the company said.

It also said Simon Clements, who was the head of global equities at Aviva Investors, will be responsible for the management of Alliance Trust's equity portfolio.

Both Michaelis and Clements joined Alliance Trust in 2012. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)