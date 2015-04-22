* Rebel investor has urged review of in-house management
* Investor Elliott has nominated 3 new independent non-execs
* Shareholders due to vote on Elliott nominees on April 29
By Sinead Cruise and Nishant Kumar
LONDON, April 22 Alliance Trust has no
plans to review the in-house management of its 3.6 billion
pounds ($5.4 billion) investment portfolio, it said on
Wednesday, rejecting a key demand of activist shareholder
Elliott Advisors.
Chairwoman Karin Forseke told Reuters in reply to written
questions that the board recognised its responsibility to
"challenge all elements" of the British investment company's
business, and said it would reflect on feedback from
shareholders since the rebel investor launched its campaign to
revamp Alliance's board on March 16.
But Forseke said the existing internal management model,
headed by CEO Katherine Garrett-Cox, "was well placed to execute
our strategy and deliver long-term value to our shareholders".
Alliance's board last reviewed the structure of its in-house
management in September 2014 before making changes to its
equities team, Forseke said in an email.
Forseke's comments underscore her continuing support for the
Garrett-Cox before an April 29 vote on Elliott's campaign to add
three new independent non-executive directors to the trust's
board.
Elliott, which owns 12 percent of the 127-year old trust,
has said the board needs new blood to address "persistent
underperformance" and a dearth of ideas for improving returns,
which could include the appointment of an external manager.
Forseke and Garrett-Cox have vigorously rejected Elliott's
nominations and criticisms of the trust's costs and performance.
They have warned Elliott's plans threatened the very existence
of the FTSE 250 investment firm, which is 65-percent owned by a
legion of small 'mom and pop' investors.
"We have regularly asked the company why it persists in
defending its current structure without having conducted a full
strategic review," Elliott said in a March 31 circular that
urged the board to benchmark the cost and flexibility of the
trust's structure against "more successful business models."
Elliott, which declined to comment on Wednesday, has denied
it wants Garrett-Cox to step down.
Tim Ingram, a former Alliance non-executive director, has
said Elliott's push to outsource management could trigger a
significant pay cut for Garrett-Cox, who has led Alliance's
investment strategy since 2007.
"The probability is the board will consider outsourcing and
conclude that this does improve shareholder return. Then there's
no role for someone on 1.3 million pounds a year," Ingram told
Reuters in an interview on March 31.
Garrett-Cox, one of a handful of top-flight female
executives in Europe, has declined to answer questions on her
longer term future at the trust.
Elliott's complaints about board independence, Garrett-Cox's
pay and the strategy to manage assets in-house have resonated
among shareholders and proxy advisory firms.
At least five investor advisers including ShareSoc, PIRC and
Tilney Bestinvest have recommended clients elect Elliott's
nominees to the trust's board.
The trust dropped out of the FTSE 100 in 2011 and the firm's
own broker JP Morgan Cazenove has described its performance as
"lacklustre".
Garrett-Cox earned a pound for every 2,698 pounds of assets
managed last year. By comparison, Andrew Bell, CEO of Witan
Investment Trust, one of Alliance's closest peers, earned
544,514 pounds -- a pound for every 3,246 pounds in assets.
Alliance has not publicly addressed criticism of Garrett-
Cox's remuneration but has pointed to her protection of the
firm's 48-year record of dividend growth.
It has accelerated a search for a new non-executive board
member and said it would consider any candidates put forward by
shareholders.
($1 = 0.6654 pounds)
(Editing by Mark Potter)