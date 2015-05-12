LONDON May 12 Investor interest group ShareSoc
on Tuesday launched a shareholder action group to seek changes
at Alliance Trust, two weeks after the investment firm
settled a fight with activist investor Elliott Advisors to
overhaul its board.
ShareSoc said the 127-year old company led by Katherine
Garrett-Cox should sell Alliance Trust Savings, divest Alliance
Trust Investments and consider outsourcing of investment
management, repeating demands that surfaced during the trust's
six-week tussle with Elliott.
Alliance Trust agreed to revamp its board by appointing two
of the three directors pushed by Elliott late last month.
"Alliance Trust went through a period of intense engagement
with all shareholders ahead of the AGM and received a large
amount of diverse feedback," a spokesman for the investment
trust said in a statement.
"The board is currently analysing that feedback and
recognises the need to maintain high levels of engagement with
all investors, both private and institutional."
ShareSoc, which represents individual investors who invest
in the UK stock markets, had advised shareholders to vote in
favour of Elliott's proposals.
