(Adds shareholder comments, background)
LONDON May 14 Alliance Trust, the
investment firm recently tackled by shareholders over issues of
governance, performance and strategy, has struck a deal to buy a
stockbroking business in a move that threatens to reignite a row
with rebel investors.
The proposed 14-million-pound ($22.1 million) acquisition of
Stocktrade by subsidiary Alliance Trust Savings (ATS)
accelerates its parent company's movement into the provision of
personal savings and sharedealing products.
The deal has the potential to add more than 48,000 new
customers owning 4.6 billion pounds ($7.24 billion) of new
assets, and to turn ATS's current break-even profitability into
"meaningful profit in 2016", Alliance said in a statement.
News of the fresh investment in ATS comes just two weeks
after Alliance, which is around 65 percent owned by private
investors, defused a heated row with shareholders over the way
the FTSE 250 trust is run and how its executives are supervised.
Some Alliance shareholders had signalled disapproval of the
company's expansion into the highly competitive personal savings
sector and have demanded that the trust sell the subsidiary to
focus on its core investment business.
In the statement, Chief Executive Katherine Garrett-Cox said
the company was analysing "a lot of valuable feedback from
shareholders" gained over recent months.
Alliance agreed to appoint two non-executive directors
nominated by its largest investor Elliott Advisors, just a day
before other shareholders were due to vote on the activist's
proposals.
Elliott then waived its right to publicly agitate against
the trust's board or management until after the 2016 general
meeting.
The New York-based investor declined to comment on the
acquisition of Stocktrade from Brewin Dolphin, but other
shareholders were more critical.
"Having wasted 3 million pounds trying to oppose an AGM
resolution that shareholders clearly wanted, Alliance Trust is
now spending 14 million pounds building up a non-core business
that shareholders have openly said should be sold," investor Tim
Ingram, who also served as a non-executive board member at
Alliance until April 2012, told Reuters.
"I'm afraid this is a further example of how the company is
not being run in the interests of shareholders."
ATS currently administers more than 7.2 billion pounds in
assets for around 57,000 customers. Completion of the Stocktrade
transaction is expected to take place towards the end of the
third quarter of 2015.
($1 = 0.6351 pounds)
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Simon Jessop/Mark
Heinrich)