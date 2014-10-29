Oct 29 The explosion of Orbital Sciences Corp's
Antares rocket upon liftoff on Tuesday should not affect
the company's planned merger with Alliant Techsystems Inc
, a Jefferies & Co analyst said.
An unmanned 14-story Antares rocket, built and launched by
Orbital, exploded seconds after liftoff, marking the first
accident since NASA turned to private operators to deliver cargo
to the International Space Station.
Orbital's shares were down 15 percent at $25.85 in premarket
trading on Wednesday.
"While significant, the event should not upset the
Orbital-ATK combination," Jefferies analyst Howard Rubel wrote
in a note.
An Orbital spokesman said the company would issue a
statement shortly, but he declined to give details. Officials of
Alliant, better known as ATK, could not be immediately reached
for comment.
"There is no expectation that this will hinder the
transaction," a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
"This is an event that occurs in this industry."
ATK said in April that it would spin off its sporting gun
business and merge with Orbital.
The world's largest maker of ammunition said late on Tuesday
that it would seek shareholder approval on Dec. 9 for issuance
of shares to Orbital stockholders.
ATK shares closed at $129.77 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore and Mike Stone
in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)