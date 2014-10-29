(Recasts, adds Orbital comments, shares)
By Mike Stone
Oct 29 Alliant Techsystems Inc said on
Wednesday it was conducting a "thorough evaluation" of an
agreement to merge its space and defense business with Orbital
Sciences Corp following the explosion of an Orbital
unmanned supply rocket.
Orbital's 14-story Antares rocket exploded on Tuesday upon
liftoff while on a supply mission to deliver cargo to the
International Space Station, casting doubt over the deal with
Alliant Techsystems, better known as ATK.
ATK called the incident an unfortunate failure and did not
say in its statement when it would conclude its evaluation of
the deal.
"There is no specific provision in the merger agreement for
a launch failure... As far as I know, I think things will
continue," Orbital Chief Executive David Thompson told analysts
on a conference call following ATK's statement.
ATK shares were down 5.2 percent in afternoon trading in New
York, giving the company a market value of $3.9 billion. Orbital
was worth $1.6 billion after its shares plunged 16 percent.
Orbital Chief Financial Officer Garret Pierce told analysts
on the conference call that the company's exposure to the
contract associated with the rocket was insured and that he
foresaw no impact on the company's earnings in 2014. He added it
was too early to say what the financial impact will be in 2015.
Orbital's unmanned rocket was insured for around $40 million
to $50 million of losses, insurance sources said. One source
pinned the loss more specifically at $48 million.
A London spokesman for U.S. insurance broker Willis Group
Holdings Plc confirmed that it was the broker for the
insurance risk but declined to comment on the insured loss.
Orbital's next launch had been slated for April 2015
according to internal NASA's launch schedules.
"While significant, the event should not upset the
Orbital-ATK combination," Jefferies analyst Howard Rubel wrote
in a note.
No one was hurt in the crash late on Tuesday, authorities
said. The craft was carrying a Cygnus cargo shipment bound for
the station, a $100 billion research laboratory owned and
operated by 15 nations. It orbits about 260 miles (418 km)
above Earth. The incident is the first accident since NASA
turned to private operators for such missions.
Privately held SpaceX, the Hawthorne, California-based space
transport company founded by Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon
Musk, competes with Orbital.
COMPLEX TRANSACTION
In April, Orbital and ATK struck a complicated deal that
they touted as a $5 billion merger of equals. ATK, the world's
largest maker of ammunition, would spin off its sporting gun and
ammunition business to its shareholders and merge the rest with
Orbital.
The combined company, called Orbital ATK, is to be owned
53.8 percent by ATK shareholders and 46.2 percent by Orbital
shareholders, with Orbital's management expected to run the
company. Orbital Chief Executive Dave Thompson will be the new
company's CEO, with nine of 16 directors from the Orbital side.
The merger agreement states that under certain
circumstances, ATK or Orbital may be have to pay the other party
a termination fee of $50 million and expense reimbursement of up
to $10 million.
ATK said late on Tuesday that it would seek shareholder
approval on Dec. 9 for issuance of shares to Orbital
stockholders. The deal was expected to close later this year.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore and Mike Stone
in New York and Irene Klotz in Cape Canaveral, FL; Editing by
Kirti Pandey, David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)