Nov 1 Alliant TechSystems Inc, a
supplier of ammunition and booster rockets, reported a lower
quarterly profit on Thursday as sales fell in two large
divisions.
Net income came to about $65 million, or $2.00 a share, in
the fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with about
$80 million, or $2.43 a share, a year earlier, the company said
on Thursday.
Total quarterly sales were down 4 percent to $1.1 billion.
Sales in the aerospace group fell 7 percent to $310 million as
revenue from NASA declined. Defense group sales decreased 8
percent to $484 million. Sporting group sales rose 11 percent to
$275 million.