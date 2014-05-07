MUNICH May 7 Allianz's supervisory board will look at external candidates when considering a successor to current chief executive Michael Diekmann and other board members, the company's chairman said.

The contracts of six of Allianz's 11 board members expire at the end of this year and the supervisory board -- tasked with handling high level personnel issues -- is due to take up the issue in October, a decision that some shareholders at their annual meeting on Wednesday said was adding to uncertainty over the insurer's share price.

"I ask for your indulgence that we cannot give you any further information ahead of time," Chairman Helmut Perlet said in reply to a shareholder's question.

"We take this process very seriously," he said.

"On the question of whether external candidates are also involved in the process: of course the answer is yes," Perlet said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Caroline Copley.)