MUNICH May 7 Allianz's supervisory
board will look at external candidates when considering a
successor to current chief executive Michael Diekmann and other
board members, the company's chairman said.
The contracts of six of Allianz's 11 board members expire at
the end of this year and the supervisory board -- tasked with
handling high level personnel issues -- is due to take up the
issue in October, a decision that some shareholders at their
annual meeting on Wednesday said was adding to uncertainty over
the insurer's share price.
"I ask for your indulgence that we cannot give you any
further information ahead of time," Chairman Helmut Perlet said
in reply to a shareholder's question.
"We take this process very seriously," he said.
"On the question of whether external candidates are also
involved in the process: of course the answer is yes," Perlet
said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Caroline Copley.)