BRIEF- NPF Microfinance Bank proposes dividend
* Proposes dividend of 15k per share, payable on July 7, 2017 Source: http://bit.ly/2qsMnff Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
MUNICH May 6 Allianz's departing Chief Executive Michael Diekmann said its U.S. asset manager Pimco now has the right structure in place, following turmoil last year that saw the exit of client funds and top executives, including Pimco founder Bill Gross.
Last year's net outflows of customer money will also burden results in 2015, Diekmann said in the text of a speech to shareholders at Europe's largest insurer.
"But more important is that we have the right set up for the future and are not dependent on individuals," Diekmann said.
Allianz earlier on Wednesday posted a strong rise in first quarter profit and said it was confident of reaching its earnings target in 2015. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
BEIJING, May 2 China's central bank injected 506.39 billion yuan ($73.43 billion) into the financial system via short- and medium-term liquidity tools in April, down 18 percent from the previous month, sigalling a bid to rein in rapid credit growth.