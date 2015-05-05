By Jonathan Gould
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 5 Allianz shareholders
will see new Chief Executive Oliver Baete installed on Wednesday
and will be eager for any clues about his strategy for Europe's
largest insurer - and how he plans to improve the prospects of
its asset manager Pimco.
California-based Pimco saw record outflows last year and
management turmoil, including the acrimonious departure of its
leader Bill Gross, known as the "Bond King".
Investors have continued to withdraw money this year, albeit
at a slower pace, and Pimco's flagship Total Return Fund has
lost its title as the world's biggest bond mutual fund.
For the wider Allianz group, meanwhile, Baete must chart a
course through perils created by rock-bottom interest rates,
which have pressured the returns it can earn on investments and
intensified competition with other insurers.
The 50-year-old - the company's first new CEO in 12 years -
has bought himself some time; in a joint interview with outgoing
boss Michael Diekmann last month he said he planned to use the
rest of 2015 to develop a strategy for the coming years.
But shareholders at the annual general meeting on Wednesday
will be keen to learn how he plans to deliver on the German
group's aim of raising its dividend payout to 50 percent of net
profit from 40 percent currently.
Ingo Speich, a fund manager at major Allianz shareholder
Union Investment, said the group faced serious challenges in the
coming years from low interest rates, new EU rules governing
capital and risk management that take effect next year and the
expansion of its digital business.
But he added: "We don't expect any radical strategy change."
PIMCO RUCTIONS
Expectations of continuity are supported by the fact that
Baete has been with Allianz since 2008, and has rotated through
the positions of chief operating officer, chief financial
officer and member of the board responsible for insurance in
western and southern Europe as preparation to take the helm.
The headline-grabbing ructions at Pimco last year had
prompted some large shareholders to demand Allianz take action
to exert more control over the business, which contributes more
than a fifth of group operating profit.
There have been suggestions that the insurer could spin off
the unit but these have been firmly rejected by Baete and
Diekmann, who cited the "enormous synergies" between asset
management and life insurance in the joint interview with
Germany's Manager Magazin.
However Diekmann also warned net outflows at Pimco were
expected to continue in the full year.
Allianz managed to raise operating profit by 3 percent to
10.4 billion euros last year and is aiming to match that result
in 2015, plus or minus 400 million euros depending on how
capital markets and damage claims develop.
Setting ever new records appears increasingly tough, a
high-ranking manager at the insurer told one of its major
shareholders in a closed-door meeting recently.
"A significant beat of 2014 will be difficult," the manager
said.
