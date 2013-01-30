FRANKFURT Jan 30 A year after launching its
twin-track asset management strategy, Europe's biggest insurer
is pleased with the success of its PIMCO and Allianz Global
Investors brands and expects further growth, an Allianz
board member said.
"The new model has turned out to be a success not just from
a business standpoint but most importantly from the clients'
perspective," said Jay Ralph, who oversees the insurer's
investment arm.
The division had 1.8 trillion euros ($2.43 trillion) in
assets under management at the end of the third quarter and
delivered around one third of the group's operating profit.
When the new structure was launched in January 2012, Allianz
said it would allow each brand to tailor its products to best
meet its clients' needs.
However, the two asset management engines are of completely
different sizes, prompting some analysts and competitors to
wonder how long Allianz will permit both to operate in a tough
trading environment where large scale and low costs are primal.
Deutsche Bank, for example, is taking the
opposite tack, bundling all its services for retail and
institutional clients onto a common platform to save costs.
"We have no intention of divesting either one of our two
investment managers," Ralph said in written answers to questions
from Reuters, adding that customer reaction to Allianz's
strategy has been positive.
($1 = 0.7420 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)