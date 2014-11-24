BRIEF-National Bank Of Fujairah Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 126.1 million dirhams versus 151 million dirhams year ago
FRANKFURT Nov 24 German insurer Allianz's Australian unit was chosen as the preferred buyer for the state-controlled property and casualty company Territory Insurance Office, Allianz said in a statement on Monday.
Territory Insurance is the market leader in Australia's Northern Territory with 2013 gross premiums of around A$130 million ($113 million). Allianz Australia attracted A$3.9 billion in premiums in the same period, the company said. (1 US dollar = 1.1518 Australian dollar)
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd