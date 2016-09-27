FRANKFURT, Sept 27 German insurer Allianz
is exploring options for regional private bank
Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB), Allianz and OLB said on
Tuesday.
OLB said in a statement Allianz was looking at various
strategic alternatives for the partial or total sale of the
lender and was speaking to interested parties. Allianz owns a 90
percent stake in OLB, which has total assets of 13 billion euros
($14.56 billion).
"It's at an early phase of consideration," an Allianz
spokesman said.
New capital rules for the EU insurance sector that came into
force at the start of this year, known as Solvency II, are
prompting insurers like Allianz to carefully review whether the
profit they gain from stake holdings is worth the regulatory
capital required under the rules.
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
