FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Allianz is in talks with interested parties about the partial or total sale of regional private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB), which is 90-percent owned by the German insurer, OLB said on Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters that U.S. private equity group Apollo and Germany's Commerzbank had submitted non-binding offers for the bank, which has assets of 13 billion euros ($14.6 billion).

Commerzbank and Allianz declined to comment about any possible bids. Apollo could not immediately be reached for comment.

Allianz confirmed in a statement it was exploring options for OLB. "It's at an early phase of consideration," an Allianz spokesman said.

New EU capital rules known as Solvency II that came in at the start of the year are prompting insurers such as Allianz to review whether the profit they gain from stake holdings is worth the regulatory capital they are required to hold.

