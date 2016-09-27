(Refiles to correct typographical error in 'Allianz' in
paragraphs three and four)
FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Allianz is in talks
with interested parties about the partial or total sale of
regional private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB), which
is 90-percent owned by the German insurer, OLB said on Tuesday.
Sources told Reuters that U.S. private equity group Apollo
and Germany's Commerzbank had submitted
non-binding offers for the bank, which has assets of 13 billion
euros ($14.6 billion).
Commerzbank and Allianz declined to comment about any
possible bids. Apollo could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Allianz confirmed in a statement it was exploring options
for OLB. "It's at an early phase of consideration," an Allianz
spokesman said.
New EU capital rules known as Solvency II that came in at
the start of the year are prompting insurers such as Allianz to
review whether the profit they gain from stake holdings is worth
the regulatory capital they are required to hold.
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner; editing by
Tina Bellon and David Clarke)