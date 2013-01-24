FRANKFURT Jan 24 Allianz's German arm said it would close its small Allianz Bank unit at the end of June, with the loss of 450 jobs.

Allianz said that growth at the unit had not panned out as it had hoped and that by the time the restructuring is finished, the retail bank will have amassed losses of 400 million euros ($531 million) since 2009.

However, the insurer also said it would continue the operations of a second banking unit, the Oldenburgische Landesbank AG, and expected to break even in its German banking business in 2014. ($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)